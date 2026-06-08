Panthers Agree to Terms with Cooper Black on Two-Year Extension
Published on June 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers announced today the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Cooper Black on a two-year, two-way contract extension through the 2027-28 season.
Black, 24, appeared in 42 games with the Checkers in the 2025-26 season, sporting a record of 25-13-4 with a goals-against average of 2.47 and a save percentage of .903.
The Alpena, MI, native ranked first in wins among rookies and fourth among all AHL goaltenders. He also led rookie netminders in minutes played (2501:53).
In two seasons with the Checkers, Black is 36-18-15 with a GAA of 2.37, a save percentage of .903, and has notched four shutouts.
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