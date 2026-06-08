Toronto Marlies Advance to the Calder Cup Finals
Published on June 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies advanced to the Calder Cup Finals following the club's win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Toronto returns to the Calder Cup Finals for the first time since 2018 and for the third time in franchise history.
The Marlies will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Chicago Wolves and the Colorado Eagles. Toronto will open the Calder Cup Finals on the road before returning to Coca-Cola Coliseum for Game 3 on Tuesday, June 16, Game 4 on Thursday, June 18 and, if necessary, Game 5 on Friday, June 19. All home games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Visit Marlies.ca to secure season seats for the 2026-27 Marlies Season Tickets. Single game tickets for the Calder Cup Finals will be available on Monday, June 8th at 12:00 p.m. at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.
American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Toronto Marlies Advance to the Calder Cup Finals - Toronto Marlies
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