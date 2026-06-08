Roadrunners Welcome New Additions to Front Office Team

Published on June 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today the addition of five new employees across the organization's business operations ahead of the upcoming season. The group will support a range of areas, including ticket sales, corporate partnerships, customer service, hospitality and business development.

Each brings a unique background across sports business, marketing, analytics and fan engagement. Collectively, they will contribute across key areas of the organization as the Roadrunners continue building toward the upcoming season.

MEET THE NEW STAFF

Tyler Novy - Director of Business Development

Tyler Novy joins the Roadrunners as Director of Business Development, bringing experience in business development, partnership growth and revenue generation across professional sports and entertainment. In his role, Tyler will focus on connecting the Roadrunners with local and regional businesses to create strategic partnerships, develop creative activations and customize sponsorship opportunities and group ticket sales programs that help partners achieve their goals while enhancing the fan experience.

Tyler most recently served in sales and revenue management roles with Old Tucson Studios. His background in hockey includes previous experience with the Roadrunners as an Account Executive from 2017 to 2018 and as Sales and Marketing Manager for the Springfield Jr. Blues of the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

A native of Springfield, Illinois, Tyler graduated from Robert Morris University.

Marshall Heim - Manager, Ticket Service, Hospitality and Events

Marshall Heim serves as Manager of Ticket Service, Hospitality and Events, where he will oversee the organization's season ticket member service efforts,

lead the Dusty's Force Membership program and manage the logistics of the Roadrunners hospitality offerings. In his role, Marshall will focus on delivering exceptional customer service, building strong relationships with members and helping create memorable experiences for fans through hospitality and special events.

Marshall brings experience in ticket sales, game operations and fan service as an Account Executive for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL.

A native of Vero Beach, Florida, Marshall graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Sports Management and double minors in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship.

Zachary Larson - Manager, Corporate Service and Development

Zachary Larson joins the Roadrunners as Manager of Corporate Service and Development, where he is responsible for the management, fulfillment and implementation of all corporate partner agreements. In his role, he will focus on maintaining strong relationships with corporate partners, supporting renewal and growth opportunities and assisting in the development of new sponsorship business.

He previously worked for Arizona Sports Enterprises, gaining experience in partnership fulfillment and activation. Zach also served as Director of Marketing for the University of Arizona Sports Management Association, helping lead the organization to the 2025-26 Outstanding Club of the Year honor. During the summer of 2025, he worked as an event management intern with All Star Sports Academy in Pennsylvania.

Originally from Lake Oswego, Oregon, Zach graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona with a degree in marketing and a certificate in sport management.

Carly Woodfield - Ticket Sales Account Executive Carly Woodfield serves as a Ticket Sales Account Executive for the Roadrunners, where she will focus on generating new business and helping fans find the ticket package that best fits their needs. In her role, she will work with prospective and returning customers on full-season memberships, flex plans and group experiences while building lasting relationships with fans throughout Southern Arizona.

Before joining the Roadrunners, Carly interned with Arizona Athletics' ticket sales department, where she sold tickets for a variety of University of Arizona sporting events, including single-game tickets, mini plans and season ticket packages. She also assisted fans at Arizona football games and tailgate events, providing customer service and ticketing support.

A native of Issaquah, Washington, Carly graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in Communications and a minor in Sports Management.

Grace Ju - CRM/BI Analyst

Grace will support the organization's customer relationship management initiatives, marketing analytics, and data-driven strategies aimed at enhancing fan engagement across the organization.

She previously served as a marketing manager for Student Made Arizona, where she oversaw the organization's content and social media.

Originally from Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands, a U.S. territory located in the Western Pacific Ocean, Grace is an upcoming senior at the University of Arizona, where she is majoring in Management Information Systems.

WELCOME TO TUCSON

As preparations continue for the 2026-27 season, the Roadrunners are excited to welcome the group to Tucson and introduce several of the organization's newest faces to fans throughout the community in the months ahead.







American Hockey League Stories from June 8, 2026

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