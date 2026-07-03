Tucson Roadrunners Extend Defenseman Robbie Russo Through 2026-27

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Robbie Russo

(Tucson Roadrunners) Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Robbie Russo(Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Robbie Russo to a one-year AHL contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

"We are fortunate to have Robbie back. He is a true pro - on and off the ice. His competitiveness and character permeate through our organization," said John Ferguson, general manager of the Tucson Roadrunners.

Russo, 33, recently completed his second consecutive season in Tucson and fourth overall, totaling 17 points (5g, 12a) and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 59 games.

Across 11 AHL seasons, the 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman has recorded 320 points (53g, 267a) and 390 PIM in 700 regular-season games with Tucson (2024-26 and 2018-20), the Utica Comets (2021-24), San Jose Barracuda (2020-21) and Grand Rapids Griffins (2015-18).

He has also totaled 23 points (3g, 20a) and 37 PIM in 50 Calder Cup Playoff games, highlighted by winning the 2017 Calder Cup with Grand Rapids.

As a rookie in 2015-16, Russo was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL Second All-Star Team while leading the league in plus/minus with a plus-40. He was also selected to the 2017 AHL All-Star Team in his second professional season.

Russo has served as an assistant captain during four AHL seasons, wearing a letter with Utica from 2022-24 and Tucson from 2018-20. He is the Roadrunners' all-time leader in assists by a defenseman with 92 and ranks second among defensemen in franchise history in both points (109) and games played (251).

The Westmont, Illinois, native has also appeared in 19 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2016-17 season.

Russo was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Before turning pro, Russo played four seasons at the University of Notre Dame (2011-15), serving as a team captain during his senior season in 2014-15. He recorded 94 points (28g, 66a) and 82 PIM in 142 collegiate games. As a freshman, he was named to the 2012 CCHA All-Rookie Team before helping lead the Fighting Irish to the 2013 CCHA Championship in his sophomore season. As a senior, he earned AHCA Second Team All-American (East) and First Team All-Hockey East honors after tying for the NCAA lead in goals among defensemen with 15.

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