Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Zach Uens to AHL Contract

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Zach Uens to a one-year AHL contract, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Uens, 25, skated in 21 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds last season tallying five points (1g, 4a). He also played in 32 games with the Kansas City Mavericks recording 14 points (3g, 11a) and a plus-28 rating.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound blueliner has appeared in 48 career AHL games since 2021 with the Firebirds and Charlotte Checkers earning nine points (2g, 7a). He has also skated in 190 career ECHL games with the Mavericks, Savannah Ghost Pirates and Florida Everblades compiling 55 points (14g, 41a) to go along with a plus-20 rating.

Prior to his professional career, the Belleville, Ontario native spent three seasons at Merrimack College earning 44 points (7g, 37a) in 82 career games from 2019 to 2022.

Uens was originally selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round, 105th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.