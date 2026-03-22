Oesterle Nets Two in Ads' Win
Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Jordan Oesterle scored two goals and the Admirals rallied from a 2-1 third period deficit to take down the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-2 on Saturday night at historic Panther Arena.
The win was the fourth in the past five games for Milwaukee, who, coupled with a loss from Iowa, saw their magic number to clinch a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs drop to 18 as the regular season ends four weeks from Sunday.
Admirals Captain Kevin Gravel scored his second goal of the season and dished out two assists for the first three-point night of his career.
Playing in their first games in front of the home crowd since being acquired from Boston in a trade on March 12, Dalton Bancroft dished out a pair of assists and Massimo Rizzo scored a goal to help the Ads offense. Cole O'Hara also posted a two-point night with a goal and an assist for his seventh multi-point effort of the season.
In net Magnus Chrona stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced to pick up his eighth win of the season for Milwaukee
After a scoreless first period Jordan Oesterle got the Ads on the board with a snapshot from a tight angle at 3:05 of the second, but the Griffins responded just over two minutes later with a shorthanded tally by Carter Mazuer.
Then just 46 seconds into the third Grand Rapids grabbed the lead when former Admiral John Leonard scored backdoor on what appeared to be a remarkable save by Chrona. However, after review it was determined that Chrona's glove had gone over the line with the puck in it and the Griffins went on top.
However, the Admirals scored the next four goals beginning when Gravel tied the score at two at 3:11 of the final period and that was followed by Oesterle's second of the night, this time on the power-play, to give Milwaukee a lead they would not relinquish at the 5:51 mark.
Rizzo and O'Hara gave the Ads insurance goals as they became the only team in the league to beat the Griffins four times this season.
The two teams head back to Grand Rapids to play on Tuesday, March 24th at 6 pm CT in a game that was rescheduled from March 13th because of unsafe ice conditions.
American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Four-Goal First Period Leads Firebirds to Victory over Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins Downed by Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- "Pot of Gold Night" Raises $130,000 for Jimenez Family, Eagles Fall, 5-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Stymied by IceHogs, 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Oesterle Nets Two in Ads' Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Cleveland Monsters, 6-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Senators Drop 5-3 Game After Early Deficit to Thunderbirds - Belleville Senators
- Reign Shrug off Early Deficit in 3-1 Victory - Ontario Reign
- Monsters Come up Short against Crunch in 6-2 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Tufte, P-Bruins Power Past Comets - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall 5-2 in Feisty Affair in Providence - Utica Comets
- Ontario Rallies to Beat Iowa 3-1 - Iowa Wild
- Shorthanded Unit Steals Show in 5-3 Win in Belleville - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Doubled up by Marlies 6-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checked in Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Flatten Phantoms 5-1 to Snap Skid - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Strike Twice Late, Edge Moose 4-3 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears Get Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Ads Ink McCormick to ATO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Ontario Reign Sign Defenseman Michael Mastrodomenico to ATO - Ontario Reign
- Reign Preview - Ontario at Iowa - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Enter Clash with Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms at Charlotte, Game 61 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors vs. Wranglers, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Loan Ben Zloty to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Islanders, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Oesterle Nets Two in Ads' Win
- Ads Ink McCormick to ATO
- Admirals Downed by Moose
- Murray, Admirals Blank Manitoba
- Postponed Game in Grand Rapids Rescheduled for March 24