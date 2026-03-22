Tufte, P-Bruins Power Past Comets

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Riley Tufte scored two of four goals in the third period to power the Providence Bruins past the Utica Comets 5-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Riley Duran recorded a goal and an assist, while Jake Schmaltz and Georgii Merkulov also found the back of the net. Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 18 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Just 30 seconds into the game, Joey Abate rushed the puck on a 2-on-1 into the right circle and guided a pass across the ice to Schmaltz at the left post, where he tapped the puck across the goal line to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Duran received a secondary assist.

Jonathan Gruden chipped in a rebound from above the crease to tie the game at 1-1 with 8:19 to play in the second frame.

Matthew Poitras slid the puck across to Merkulov in the left circle, where he flicked it past the diving goaltender to give Providence a 2-1 lead just 52 seconds into the third period. Christian Wolanin was credited with a secondary assist.

Max Wanner fired a shot from the point that Duran redirected into the back of the net from the slot to extend the P-Bruins' lead to 3-1 with 11:48 left in the third period. Michael Callahan received a secondary assist.

Tufte received the puck at the left post after it had bounced off the back boards and tucked it across the goal line to give Providence a 4-1 lead with 7:27 remaining in the third period. Victor Soderstrom and Ty Gallagher were credited with assists.

Mike Hardman's one-timer from the bottom of the left circle snuck inside the near post to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 4-2 with 6:20 to play in the third frame.

Tufte hammered a slap shot off a rebound in the slot that zipped inside the right post to extend the Providence lead to 5-2 with 3:08 left in the third period. Matej Blumel and Billy Sweezey received the assists.

Stats

Tufte netted his team leading 26th and 27th goals of the season in a span of 4:19.

Duran recorded his second multi-point game of the season.

Abate has points in three straight games with five total in that span.

Poitras extended his point streak to five games.

Zajicek stopped 18 of 20 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 33 shots.

The power play went 0-for-6 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 47-13-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday, March 25 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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