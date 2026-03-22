Pickard Turns Away 22 Shots in 1-0 Shutout Win
Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (32-19-10, 74pts) shutout the Calgary Wranglers (20-28-14, 54pts) 1-0 in front of 6,406 on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Calvin Pickard recorded his 21st career AHL shutout, stopping all 22 shots he faced. Bakersfield finished the season series 5-1-2 against the Wranglers.
After a scoreless first period, Atro Leppanen (9th) twisted the game's opening goal at 1:28 of the second period. Viljami Marjala and Quinn Hutson had the assists.
Bakersfield went on to kill off seven power plays to help secure the victory. It was the team's sixth shutout of the season. The Condors have now won 20 home games this season, three shy of their AHL record, with seven home games remaining.
Hutson has seven points (3g-4a) in his last seven games and still leads all rookies in goals and points.
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