Stars Win Fourth Straight and Cool off Silver Knights
Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
Texas Stars' Antonio Stranges and teammates on game night
(Texas Stars, Credit: Henderson Silver Knights)
HENDERSON, Nevada- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned their fourth straight win in a 6-3 victory against the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday at Lee's Family Forum.
Texas struck first just 4:59 into the first frame. Curtis McKenzie threaded a pass from the left point to the slot for Jeremie Poirier, who lifted a backhander over Cameron Whitehead and into the net. It was the fifth time in the last six games that Texas has scored first. McKenzie's assist was the 300th in his AHL career.
Henderson responded on the power play with eight minutes left in the first. Mitch McLain, from behind the net, found Kai Uchacz in the slot, who snuck it past Remi Poirier to tie the game. The Silver Knights took the lead with 2:07 left in the opening frame as Alexander Holtz wristed a shot between the legs of Poirier.
The Stars were awarded a power play in the final minute of the first period and took advantage. Cameron Hughes fired a pass to Artem Shlaine in the slot, who got just enough of the puck to direct it to Matthew Seminoff. The winger slammed it home to tie the game 2-2 with his eight power play goal of the season.
Texas lit the lamp in the final minute of the first and in the opening minute of the second. Hughes sprinted down the left wing and wristed a cross-ice pass to Shlaine, whose one-timer put the Stars in front just 10 seconds into the middle frame.
Jack Becker doubled the Texas lead with six minutes remaining in the frame. Luke Krys snapped a shot from the right circle that Becker swiped over the goal line as he was getting knocked down.
Henderson cut the Stars lead to 4-3 with 4:29 remaining in regulation when Brandon Hickey wristed a point shot that Poirier stopped, but Tanner Laczynski knocked home the rebound.
The Silver Knights pulled Whitehead for an extra attacker, and Hughes hit the empty net from his own defensive zone to make it 5-3. Vladislav Kolyachonok added another empty-net marker with 28 seconds remaining.
Poirier stopped 40 shots in the win, while Whitehead stopped 18 of 22 in the loss.
The Stars and Silver Knights will square off again on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
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Texas Stars' Antonio Stranges and teammates on game night
(Henderson Silver Knights)
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