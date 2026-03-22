Ontario Rallies to Beat Iowa 3-1

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Ontario Reign took advantage of a pair of late goals to secure a 3-1 win over the Iowa Wild at Casey's Center on Saturday night.

Iowa jumped out a 1-0 lead 8:35 into the first period on the power play. After Dylan Gambrell sent the puck through the slot, Ben Jones sent a shot pass that Gerry Mayhew deflected past Pheonix Copley (26 saves).

The Wild outshot the Reign 12-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

Nikita Alexandrov tied the game 14:40 into the middle frame with a forehand finish past William Rousseau (22 saves) on the power play.

Iowa outshot Ontario 23-18 through two periods.

Martin Chromiak picked up a loose puck and tucked it inside the post at 15:43 to put the Reign ahead for good.

Andre Lee scored on the empty net with 37 seconds to play to wrap up the scoring.

Iowa outshot Ontario 27-25. The Wild finished 1-for-5 with the man advantage while the Reign went 1-for-2 on the power play.

Iowa visits Allstate Arena to play the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Mar. 22 at 5 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

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American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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