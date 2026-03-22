Bears Get Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Islanders

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Bridgeport, CT) - The Hershey Bears (27-25-6-3) fell 4-3 in the shootout to the Bridgeport Islanders (25-27-3-5) on Saturday afternoon at Total Mortgage Arena. Hershey's season series with Bridgeport is now at 2-0-0-1.

NOTABLES:

Andrew Cristall struck on Hershey's first shot of the game for his 15th of the season at 1:21 of the first period, with assists from Bogdan Trineyev and Ilya Protas. Trineyev's assist extended his point streak to five games (3g, 6a).

Sonny Milano added to Hershey's lead with his fourth of the season at 11:32 from Henrik Rybinski and Ryan Chesley.

Liam Foudy scored at 1:50 of the second period to get the Islanders on the board.

Protas restored the two-goal lead for Hershey with his 26th of the season at 8:46, with Cristall assisting.

Matthew Highmore trimmed Hershey's lead back to one goal with a strike at 13:32, and Daylan Kueffler tied the game at 7:13 of the third period.

After overtime did not yield a decision, the game went to the shootout. Matt Luff and Milano scored for their respective clubs in the second round of the shootout, and Bridgeport won the contest in the sixth round after Alex Jeffries scored and Trineyev failed to equalize for Hershey. The Bears fell to 1-3 in the shootout this season.

Rybinski made his return to the lineup after missing the previous seven games with a lower-body injury.

Leon Muggli made his return to the lineup for the first time since Feb. 20 vs. Lehigh Valley and after missing time with an upper-body injury between Feb. 21-March 3.

Romain Rodzinski made his Bears debut after signing a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with Hershey earlier in the week.

The defeat marked Hershey's first road loss this season when leading after two periods (10-0-0-1).

The game represented the sixth time this season that Hershey did not have an opportunity on the man advantage, and the first since March 3 vs. Charlotte.

As a result of the shootout point earned, Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs was reduced to 18.

SHOTS: HER 25, BRI 26

GOALTENDING: HER - Mitch Gibson, 22-for-25; BRI - Henrik Tikkanen, 22-for-25

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-0; BRI - 0-for-2

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on what he noticed in the team's performance compared to the week prior:

"The biggest thing is we competed harder. We played for the most part to our structure; we obviously gave them two points but we got one point which was huge. There were a couple guys that missed assignments and that caused the goals against, and that can't happen right now."

King on what the lesson is for tomorrow's rematch in Hershey:

"It's know your assignments. Know what we're supposed to do, backchecking-wise, and who you pick up, and we'll correct that, and look at the lineup from tonight, and see what adjustments we have to make."

(Answers edited for clarity)

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host Bridgeport on Sunday, March 22 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Night, featuring the perfect combination of hockey and roller coasters. All fans in attendance will also receive a 2026 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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