Moose Loan Ben Zloty to Norfolk

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team loaned defenceman Ben Zloty to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Zloty, 24, has appeared in two games with the Moose this season. The defender also has 27 points (6G, 21A) in 34 games with the Admirals. Zloty represented Norfolk at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic. The Calgary, Alta. native owns one assist in 10 career AHL games, splitting time between Manitoba and the Texas Stars. Zloty has skated in 117 ECHL games across three seasons, recording 84 points (19G, 65A), with time shared between the Admirals and the Idaho Steelheads.

Ben Zloty

Defence -- shoots L

Born Feb. 24, 2002 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 188

Ben Zloty Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose face off against the Tucson Roadrunners this afternoon at 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for today's game are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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