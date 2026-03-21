Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Silver Knights

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Calgary fell 8-3 to Henderson at Scotiabank Saddledome, with David Silye, Clark Bishop and Martin Frk supplying the offence in a tough night on home ice.

The opening frame tilted quickly in Henderson's favour.

Mitch McLain struck first, and Jakub Brabenec doubled the lead before Tanner Laczynski made it three, putting Calgary on the back foot early and chasing the game.

The second period showed some pushback.

McLain added his second to make it 4-0, but Silye got Calgary on the board, crashing the crease and burying a rebound off a Parker Bell shot.

Bishop then attempted to close the gap, taking a Brennan Othmann feed on a breakaway.

With Carl Lindbom aggressively challenging well out of his crease, Bishop showed poise, cutting around the netminder and snapping it home to make it 4-2.

Despite being heavily outshot 29-9, Calgary carried the momentum, winning the period on the scoreboard.

Any hopes of a full comeback were short-lived in the third.

Frk pulled Calgary within two, finishing a play sparked by a Daniil Miromanov shot from the point.

But Henderson responded quickly, with Alexander Holtz and Viliam Kmec restoring control.

McLain completed his hat-trick to stretch the lead further, before Raphael Lavoie added the final dagger to round out an 8-3 result.







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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