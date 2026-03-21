Ads Ink McCormick to ATO

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have signed forward Mason McCormick to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).

A Verona, WI native, McCormick recently finished his senior season at the Air Force Academy where he potted seven goals and dished out nine assists for 16 points while playing 28 games. He finished his collegiate career with 49 points (24g-25a) and 166 penalty minutes in 135 games.

McCormick played parts of three seasons at Verona High School before moving on to the NAHL where he won the league championship with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2021 and the following year collected 16 points in 46 games with Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL.

The Admirals will host Grand Rapids at Historic Panther Arena tonight, March 21st at 6 pm.







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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