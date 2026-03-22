Four-Goal First Period Leads Firebirds to Victory over Eagles

Published on March 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night at Blue Arena by the final score of 5-2. The Firebirds scored four times in the opening period and added a powerplay goal in the third to cruise back into the win column, taking the first game of the back-to-back set with the Eagles.

Ville Ottavainen returned to the Firebirds' lineup after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury and scored his third goal of the season to kick off the scoring. Carson Rehkopf, J.R. Avon, Kaden Hammell, and Jagger Firkus also hit the back of net in the victory.

Nikke Kokko made 25 saves in the win as Coachella Valley was outshot by Colorado 27-21. The Firebirds finished the game 1-for-3 on the powerplay and snapped a 0-for-36 drought on the man advantage. Coachella Valley went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Firebirds' record is now 33-21-5-0.

The Firebirds wrap up their road trip tomorrow, Sunday, March 22nd as they rematch with the Eagles in Colorado. Puck drop is slated for 2:05 p.m. PT.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Sean Behrens - COL: Scored the second goal for the Eagles in Colorado's 5-2 loss.

2.) J.R. Avon - CV: Netted the eventual game winning goal at the 11:08 mark of the first period. Avon now has goals in back-to-back games.

1.) Jagger Firkus - CV: Firkus had a goal and assist in his team's victory and was the only Firebird on the scoresheet with multiple points.







American Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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