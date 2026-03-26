Admirals Sign Haider to AHL Deal for 26-27
Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed goaltender Ethan Haider to an AHL deal for the 2026-27 season.
Haider picked up his first AHL win when he stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 3-1 win over Texas on November 15 this season. He has appeared in 32 games with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) this year, going 20-10-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average. In parts of two seasons with the Gladiators, he shows a 38-25-2 mark with a 2.82 GAA and a .908 save % in 68 contests.
Haider played four years of college hockey, most recently in the 2023-24 season at the University of Connecticut where he collected a 7-11-2 record in 21 games to go along with a 2.91 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He also spent three seasons at Clarkson, accumulating a 36-31-15 record along with a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage and six shutouts. In 2020-21 he was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year after allowing just 32 goals in 16 games, a 2.00 GAA, and a .921 save percentage.
The Admirals will host Henderson at Historic Panther Arena Fri., Mar. 27 and Sat., Mar. 28.
American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026
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- Admirals Sign Haider to AHL Deal for 26-27 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tucson Roadrunners Partner with GovX.com - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers Sign Riley Thompson - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Extends Partnership with WolfCycle - AHL
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nathan Gaucher from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Recall Raivis Ansons from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sign F Caige Sterzer to One-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Henderson Defeats Ontario, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Too Bright in Loss to Texas - San Jose Barracuda
- Defensive Duel Evaporates in Third as Reign Tripped at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Nyman Scores Twice as Firebirds Win Third Straight Game - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Stars Defeat Barracuda in Historic Win for Remi Poirier - Texas Stars
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