Admirals Sign Haider to AHL Deal for 26-27

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed goaltender Ethan Haider to an AHL deal for the 2026-27 season.

Haider picked up his first AHL win when he stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 3-1 win over Texas on November 15 this season. He has appeared in 32 games with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) this year, going 20-10-1 with a .924 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average. In parts of two seasons with the Gladiators, he shows a 38-25-2 mark with a 2.82 GAA and a .908 save % in 68 contests.

Haider played four years of college hockey, most recently in the 2023-24 season at the University of Connecticut where he collected a 7-11-2 record in 21 games to go along with a 2.91 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He also spent three seasons at Clarkson, accumulating a 36-31-15 record along with a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage and six shutouts. In 2020-21 he was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year after allowing just 32 goals in 16 games, a 2.00 GAA, and a .921 save percentage.

The Admirals will host Henderson at Historic Panther Arena Fri., Mar. 27 and Sat., Mar. 28.







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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