Nyman Scores Twice as Firebirds Win Third Straight Game

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-2. Jani Nyman scored twice and Cooper Marody recorded two assists as the Firebirds extended their winning streak to three in a row. Eduard Sale scored the eventual game-winning goal at 18:43 of the second period to help Coachella Valley leapfrog the Bakersfield Condors into fourth place in the Pacific Division standings.

Nikke Kokko made 22 saves in the win as Coachella Valley outshot Calgary 39-23. The Firebirds finished the game 1-for-5 on the powerplay, converting a 5-on-3 in the third period. The penalty kill went 4-for-4. Coachella Valley's record is now 35-21-5-0 on the season.

The Firebirds continue their homestand this Saturday, March 28th (First Responders' Night) and Sunday, March 29th for a pair of games against the San Jose Barracuda.

THREE STARS:

3.) Eduard Sale - CV: Scored his 11th goal of the season, putting the Firebirds up 3-2 late in the second period.

2.) Cooper Marody - CV: Marody recorded two assists in the victory and now has five assists over his first five games as Firebird.

1.) Jani Nyman - CV: Nyman scored twice in his return from the Seattle Kraken to help his team to their seventh win in their last eight games.







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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