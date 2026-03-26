Islanders' Drew Suspended One Game
Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders forward Hunter Drew has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Charlotte on Mar. 25.
Drew received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Bridgeport's game Friday (Mar. 27) vs. Laval.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 22 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders' Drew Suspended One Game - AHL
- Admirals Sign Haider to AHL Deal for 26-27 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tucson Roadrunners Partner with GovX.com - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers Sign Riley Thompson - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Extends Partnership with WolfCycle - AHL
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nathan Gaucher from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Recall Raivis Ansons from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sign F Caige Sterzer to One-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Henderson Defeats Ontario, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Too Bright in Loss to Texas - San Jose Barracuda
- Defensive Duel Evaporates in Third as Reign Tripped at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Nyman Scores Twice as Firebirds Win Third Straight Game - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Stars Defeat Barracuda in Historic Win for Remi Poirier - Texas Stars
- Iowa Earns Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Chicago - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.