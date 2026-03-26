Islanders' Drew Suspended One Game

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Bridgeport Islanders forward Hunter Drew has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Charlotte on Mar. 25.

Drew received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Bridgeport's game Friday (Mar. 27) vs. Laval.







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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