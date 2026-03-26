American Hockey League Extends Partnership with WolfCycle

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that it has extended its partnership with the full-service sales enablement agency WolfCycle.

The partnership continues to offer an innovative solution to identifying qualified business opportunities for all teams across the AHL.

"Our partnership with WolfCycle has delivered meaningful value to our teams, and extending this relationship allows us to continue growing that impact," said Courtney Perzan, Vice President, Team Business Services for the American Hockey League. "We look forward to further empowering our clubs with tools that help them identify and engage the next generation of AHL fans."

"As a former member of the AHL family, I am particularly excited to announce our partnership with the AHL bringing cutting-edge conversational AI services to their teams," said Ryan Miller, CEO of WolfCycle. "We have already shared great success with a number of AHL teams and look to empower more clubs with this innovative technology to support the growth of their respective fanbases."







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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