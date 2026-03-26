Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins
Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned forward Sheldon Dries to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Dries has 37 points (20-17-37), 13 penalty minutes and a career-high plus-22 rating in 48 games with the Griffins this season. He currently is tied for second on the roster in points, tied for sixth in assists and tied for third in goals. Dries scored his 20th goal of the campaign on March 4 against the Rockford IceHogs, claiming his third-consecutive 20-goal season. The Macomb, Michigan, native, was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 21 when he logged six points (2-4-6) and a plus-eight rating in three games. Throughout his nine-year AHL career, Dries has 281 points (158-123-281), 270 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating in 387 games.
Dries made his Red Wings debut on March 12 at Tampa Bay and has appeared in five games with Detroit this season. At the NHL level, Dries has 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 127 games across parts of six seasons from 2018-26.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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