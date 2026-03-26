The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 22

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return home from their five-game road trip with a 2-3-0-0 record. The club now turns their attention to a pair of home games against the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday and Sunday.

The Week That Was:

Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026 - at Toronto Marlies (3-6 L): Scott Morrow opened the scoring 4:39 into the game, giving the Wolf Pack the start they wanted in Toronto.

A pair of power play goals from Logan Shaw changed the complexion of the game, however. Shaw tied the game 1-1 12:13 into the first period, then potted a rebound just 37 seconds into the middle frame to give the Marlies a lead they never lost.

Luke Haymes made it 3-1 at 1:01, stuffing a shot by the right pad of Spencer Martin. Brody Lamb's first career pro goal drew the Wolf Pack within one at 3:03, as he deflected home a Bryce McConnell-Barker centering pass. The goal extended Lamb's point streak to three games at the time.

Ben King's first goal as a Marlie at 12:21 would make it 4-2, however, and stand as the game-winning goal. Ryan Tverberg then potted a rebound from the left-wing circle at 13:08 to extend the lead to 5-2.

Landon Sim's first career AHL goal came off a scramble in front at 8:39 of the final period. He poked home a loose puck to thwart any comeback hopes for the Wolf Pack.

Carey Terrance tipped home a Morrow shot at 18:57, making it 6-3. The goal completed Terrance's first career three-point game (1 g, 2 a) as a pro.

Sunday, Mar. 22, 2026 - at Rochester Americans (3-6 L): The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 3-1 lead thanks to a great start on Sunday in Rochester.

Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring 3:38 into the game, beating Devon Levi by the left pad. Konsta Helenius tied the game at 7:35, beating Martin through the five-hole, but the Wolf Pack quickly responded and restored their lead.

Anton Blidh buried a backdoor pass from Morrow at 9:02, making it 2-1. Lamb then potted his second goal of the weekend at 12:49, stuffing home a puck from the top of the crease via a pass from Morrow.

Helenius completed his hat-trick with two goals in a span of 45 seconds of game time. First, at 19:45 of the first period, Helenius buried a shot from the left-wing circle off a feed from Matteo Costantini.

Then, just 30 seconds into the second period, he tied the game while the sides played four-on-four. Helenius was sprung in on a breakaway by Anton Wahlberg, then beat Martin by the glove.

Jake Leschsyhyn gave the Amerks the lead for good at 13:29, potting a backdoor feed from Carson Meyer to make it 4-3.

Jagger Joshua made it 5-3 early in the third period, then Vsevolod Komarov hit the empty net at 16:58 to cement the two points for Rochester.

The Week Ahead:

Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026 - Vs. Charlotte Checkers (6:00 p.m.):

Sunday, Mar. 29, 2026 - Vs. Charlotte Checkers (3:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Checkers conclude their eight-game season series this weekend at PeoplesBank Arena with a pair of tilts.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2-0-0 through the first six meetings this season. They are 3-1-0-0 in Charlotte and 1-1-0-0 in Hartford.

The club picked up a pair of 5-2 victories in Charlotte on Mar. 17 and 18 in the most recent two meetings. Trey Fix-Wolansky notched the game-winning goal on a four-on-three power play on the 17th, then an Adam Sýkora shorthanded marker stood as the game-winner the next night.

The sides have split two previous meetings in Hartford. The Wolf Pack claimed a 4-1 decision on Oct. 29, then the Checkers cruised to a 7-1 victory on Jan. 28.

Fix-Wolansky has both of Hartford's power play goals in the season series, while Dylan Garand is 4-1-0 in net this season against Charlotte.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here!

Alex Thomas will have the call of the action on both days. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop each day.

Both games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

Wolf Pack G Dylan Garand made his NHL debut with the parent New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon against the Winnipeg Jets. Garand made 35 saves on 37 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss.

F Adam Sýkora was recalled by the Rangers on Tuesday morning and made his NHL debut on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He became the third Wolf Pack player to make his NHL debut this season.

Sýkora was one of eight Wolf Pack alumni in the Rangers lineup on Wednesday night in Toronto. Garand was also dressed as the backup netminder, bringing the total to nine dressed Wolf Pack alumni for New York. Former Wolf Pack F Bo Groulx also played in the game for the Maple Leafs.

Sýkora appeared in his 200th career AHL game on Mar. 21 at Toronto.

Also on Tuesday, the Rangers assigned D Connor Mackey to the Wolf Pack.

On Monday, the Wolf Pack loaned D Case McCarthy to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Earlier today, the Wolf Pack inked F Caige Sterzer to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season. Sterzer will finish the 2025-26 season in Hartford on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

F Brody Lamb currently holds the longest active point streak among Wolf Pack players. He has recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) over the last four games.







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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