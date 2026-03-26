Barracuda Sign Defenseman Tristan Sarsland to ATO

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









Defenseman Tristan Sarsland with Clarkson University

(San Jose Barracuda, Credit: Clarkson University) Defenseman Tristan Sarsland with Clarkson University(San Jose Barracuda, Credit: Clarkson University)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Tristan Sarsland to an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).

Sarsland, 22, just wrapped up his senior season at Clarkson University, where he notched 16 points and 26 penalty minutes in 38 games. Sarsland joins his Golden Knights teammate Erik Bargholtz, who signed an ATO with the Barracuda on Wednesday.

Over his four collegiate seasons, the six-foot-one, 203-pound right-shot defenseman appeared in 138 games, collecting 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists), along with 76 penalty minutes and a plus-19 rating.

Prior to his time at Clarkson, the native of Wayzata, Minn., spent four seasons at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School in Minnesota. He also appeared in 14 games over two seasons with the NAHL's Fairbanks Ice Dogs, recording 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

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American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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