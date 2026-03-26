Defensive Duel Evaporates in Third as Reign Tripped at Henderson

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (40-18-3-2) fell to the Henderson Silver Knights (32-20-6-4) Wednesday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 2,212 fans at Lee's Family Forum. The Reign will be in Tucson on Friday night taking on the Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PST.

Francesco Pinelli opened the scoring 2:22 into the third period with his 12th of the season setting a new career high with his 30th point of the year. The Silver Knights evened the game with a five-on-three power-play strike at 6:57 and then took the lead 1:55 later with a short-handed score before tacking on an empty net tally with one minute to play.

It was a scoreless first period as the Silver Knights held the edge in shots 9-6. Koehn Ziemmer picked up his third fighting major of the season dropping the gloves with Riley McKay at 10:09. The Reign went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill as Martin Chromiak was assessed a two-minute interference minor with 3:07 remaining.

There was no score in the second period as the Reign were outshot 9-8 in the frame. Ontario received their first power-play of the game 5:06 into the game but were unable to convert. Joe Hicketts received a slashing minor at 19:12 while Riley McKay was assessed a cross-checking minor as the period end with four-on-four play.

The Reign went on their second power-play of the night 1:53 into the third period and 29 seconds into the man advantage Francesco Pinelli (12th) made it 1-0 from Koehn Ziemmer and Logan Brown. From center ice Pinelli drove the puck to the left half-wall and sent it off the backwall behind the net. Ziemmer met it at the right hash marks and punched it back behind the cage for Pinelli. From there he worked it to the right side of the goal line and twisted it through the legs of Lindbom. Jakub Dvořák was assessed a two-minute interference minor at 5:59 and then Joe Hicketts got the gate for cross-checking 20 seconds later sending the Silver Knights to a five-on-three power-play. Lukas Cormier tied the game at 1-1 sending a wrist shot from the left face-off dot into the top left corner at 6:57. The Silver Knights went to the box 40 seconds later as the teams skated four aside briefly before a Reign abbreviated man advantage but it would be a short-handed goal from Jacob Brabenec at 8:52 putting the Silver Knights in front 2-1 when he sent a wrist shot from the top of the right circle far-side by Portillo. Tanner Lacynski iced the game with an empty net score making it 3-1 with a minute remaining.

Erik Portillo suffered the loss making 28 saves on 30 shots while Carl Lindbom earned the win stopping 20 of 21 shots. Each team went 1-for-3 on the power-play.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 0 0 1 1

HSK 0 0 3 3

Shots PP

ONT 22 1/3

HSK 31 1/3

PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Jacob Brabenec (HSK)

2. Lukas Cormier (HSK)

3. Carl Lindbom (HSK)

W: Lindbom

L: Portillo

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

Ontario Reign Hockey

Cam McGuire

Ontario Reign

Manager, Communications

C. 203-885-4103

cmcguire@ontarioreign.com

555 N Nash St. El Segundo, CA 90245

[Email_1338x223.png]

REIGN POSTGAME REPORT - ONT 1, HSK 3

Storyline: The Ontario Reign (40-18-3-2) fell to the Henderson Silver Knights (32-20-6-4) Wednesday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 2,212 fans at Lee's Family Forum. The Reign will be in Tucson on Friday night taking on the Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PST. Francesco Pinelli opened the scoring 2:22 into the third period with his 12th of the season setting a new career high with his 30th point of the year. The Silver Knights evened the game with a five-on-three power-play strike at 6:57 and then took the lead 1:55 later with a short-handed score before tacking on an empty net tally with one minute to play. Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL ONT 0 0 1 1 HSK 0 0 3 3

Shots PP ONT 22 1/3 HSK 31 1/3

PHOTOS | FULL RECAP Three Stars - 1. Jacob Brabenec (HSK) 2. Lukas Cormier (HSK) 3. Carl Lindbom (HSK) W: Lindbom L: Portillo

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

Ontario Reign Hockey

Cam McGuire Ontario Reign Manager, Communications C. 203-885-4103 cmcguire@ontarioreign.com 555 N Nash St. El Segundo, CA 90245

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--_000_3E09395772584E33BE7748D289E669BBontarioreigncom_ Content-Type: text/plain; charset="utf-8" Content-Transfer-Encoding: [Email_1338x223.png]

REIGN POSTGAME REPORT - ONT 1, HSK 3

Storyline: The Ontario Reign (40-18-3-2) fell to the Henderson Silver Knights (32-20-6-4) Wednesday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 2,212 fans at Lee's Family Forum. The Reign will be in Tucson on Friday night taking on the Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PST. Francesco Pinelli opened the scoring 2:22 into the third period with his 12th of the season setting a new career high with his 30th point of the year. The Silver Knights evened the game with a five-on-three power-play strike at 6:57 and then took the lead 1:55 later with a short-handed score before tacking on an empty net tally with one minute to play. Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL ONT 0 0 1 1 HSK 0 0 3 3

Shots PP ONT 22 1/3 HSK 31 1/3

PHOTOS | FULL RECAP Three Stars - 1. Jacob Brabenec (HSK) 2. Lukas Cormier (HSK) 3. Carl Lindbom (HSK) W: Lindbom L: Portillo

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

Ontario Reign Hockey

Cam McGuire Ontario Reign Manager, Communications C. 203-885-4103 cmcguire@ontarioreign.com 555 N Nash St. El Segundo, CA 90245

oNCg==

--_000_3E09395772584E33BE7748D289E669BBontarioreigncom_ Content-Type: text/html; charset="utf-8" Content-ID: Content-Transfer-Encoding:

REIGN POSTGAME REPORT - ONT 1, HSK 3

Storyline: The Ontario Reign (40-18-3-2) fell to the Henderson Silver Knights (32-20-6-4) Wednesday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 2,212 fans at Lee's Family Forum. The Reign will be in Tucson on Friday night taking on the Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PST.

Francesco Pinelli opened the scoring 2:22 into the third period with his 12 th of the season setting a new career high with his 30 th point of the year. The Silver Knights evened the game with a five-on-three power-play strike at 6:57 and then took the lead 1:55 later with a short-handed score before tacking on an empty net tally with one minute to play.

1st

2nd

3rd

FINAL

ONT

0

0

1

1

HSK

0

0

3

3

Shots

PP

ONT

22

1/3

HSK

31

1/3

PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Jacob Brabenec (HSK)

2. Lukas Cormier (HSK)

3. Carl Lindbom (HSK)

W: Lindbom

L: Portillo

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

Ontario Reign Hockey

Cam McGuire

Ontario Reign

Manager, Communications

C. 203-885-4103

cmcguire@ontarioreign.com

555 N Nash St. El Segundo, CA 90245

4NCg==

--_000_3E09395772584E33BE7748D289E669BBontarioreigncom_--







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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