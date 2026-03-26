Tucson Roadrunners Partner with GovX.com

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today a new partnership with GovX.com that will provide special pricing for the men and women who serve our country and the Southern Arizona community.

Beginning with the Roadrunners' next home game on Friday, March 27 against the Ontario Reign, all active-duty military, veterans, first responders, government personnel and medical professionals will be eligible to receive 25% off single-game tickets for all home games at Tucson Arena.

"We are honored to support those who play such a vital role in serving our country, state and communities," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners Team President. "The impact they all make in our lives is immeasurable and we are thrilled if we can play a small role in saying 'thank you.'"

The discount applies to all Center, Side and End seating sections and is valid for all remaining 2025-26 Tucson Roadrunners home games, as well as all home games during the 2026-27 season. Fans can visit GovX.comto access the offer (verification required).







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