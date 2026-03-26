Tucson Roadrunners Partner with GovX.com
Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today a new partnership with GovX.com that will provide special pricing for the men and women who serve our country and the Southern Arizona community.
Beginning with the Roadrunners' next home game on Friday, March 27 against the Ontario Reign, all active-duty military, veterans, first responders, government personnel and medical professionals will be eligible to receive 25% off single-game tickets for all home games at Tucson Arena.
"We are honored to support those who play such a vital role in serving our country, state and communities," said Bob Hoffman, Roadrunners Team President. "The impact they all make in our lives is immeasurable and we are thrilled if we can play a small role in saying 'thank you.'"
The discount applies to all Center, Side and End seating sections and is valid for all remaining 2025-26 Tucson Roadrunners home games, as well as all home games during the 2026-27 season. Fans can visit GovX.comto access the offer (verification required).
American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 22 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders' Drew Suspended One Game - AHL
- Admirals Sign Haider to AHL Deal for 26-27 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tucson Roadrunners Partner with GovX.com - Tucson Roadrunners
- Flyers Sign Riley Thompson - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Extends Partnership with WolfCycle - AHL
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Nathan Gaucher from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Recall Raivis Ansons from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Sign F Caige Sterzer to One-Year Deal - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Henderson Defeats Ontario, 3-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Too Bright in Loss to Texas - San Jose Barracuda
- Defensive Duel Evaporates in Third as Reign Tripped at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Nyman Scores Twice as Firebirds Win Third Straight Game - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Stars Defeat Barracuda in Historic Win for Remi Poirier - Texas Stars
- Iowa Earns Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Chicago - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Tucson Roadrunners Partner with GovX.com
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Ontario Reign
- Mammoth Sign Michael Hrabal to Entry-Level Deal, Joins Tucson on PTO
- Tucson Sweeps Manitoba, Wins Fourth Straight Behind Poganski's Two Goals
- Roadrunners Strike Twice Late, Edge Moose 4-3