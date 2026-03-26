Flyers Sign Riley Thompson

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the club has signed forward Riley Thompson to a one-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2026-27 season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Thompson will join the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on a PTO (professional tryout) for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Thompson, 23, is an undrafted left-handed forward who recently completed his third collegiate season at the Ohio State University.

The 6-foot-4, 222-pound forward appeared in 37 games for Ohio State this season, recording 13 goals and 27 points. He led the Buckeyes with eight power-play goals and was also tops on the team with 60 penalty minutes. Serving as an alternate captain, he helped guide Ohio State to the Big 10 Championship game, where they fell to Michigan. Thompson registered two goals and two assists in the Big Ten Tournament.

Over three NCAA seasons, Thompson registered 34-45-84 in 111 games between Ohio State (2024-26) and the University of Alaska Anchorage (2023-24). His top collegiate campaign came during his sophomore season in 2024-25, when he registered 16-16-33, finishing second on the Buckeyes in points while tying for the team lead in goals and power-play goals (6). He earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors.

Prior to his collegiate career, the Ottawa, Ontario native spent two seasons in the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) with the Pembroke Lumber Kings (2021-22) and Smiths Falls Bears (2021-23).

Thompson becomes the third newcomer to join the Phantoms on a late-season PTO along with Noah Powell of Arizona State and Cole Knuble of Notre Dame.

The Phantoms return home this weekend on Friday, March 27 against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Hockey is for Everyone Night, and Saturday, March 28 in a rivalry showdown against the Hershey Bears. Lehigh Valley travels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday for a rivalry showdown in the first of three straight against the Penguins culminating with a home-and-home series next weekend on Friday, April 3 in Wilkes-Barre and Saturday, April 4 back at PPL Center.







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