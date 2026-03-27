Michal Postava Recalled by Detroit
Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled goaltender Michal Postava from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.
Postava is 13-6-0 with the Griffins this season with two shutouts, a 1.86 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in 20 games. If he had enough minutes played to qualify (37 short), Postava would rank among the AHL leaders in GAA (1st) and save percentage (T1st). Postava logged a shutout streak of 156:20 from Jan. 9-25, which was 3:47 short of breaking the franchise record by Jared Coreau in 2014-15 (160:06). He also tied a franchise record by becoming the 10th netminder in team history to post back-to-back shutouts from Jan. 17-21. Last season, Postava became a Czech Extraliga champion with Kometa Brno, showing a league-best .940 save percentage with a 1.97 GAA and a 10-7 record in 17 playoff games. During the regular season with Kometa Brno, Postava ranked among the Czech Extraliga leaders in save percentage (.921, 5th), GAA (2.39, 11th), wins (23, 4th), games played (42, T2nd) and shutouts (3, T7th).
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Michal Postava
(Nicolas Carrillo)
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