Griffins Claim AHL's Central Division Title

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With Grand Rapids' 5-2 win at the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, the Griffins clinched a division title for the first time since 2014-15, when they won the Midwest, and claimed the Central Division crown for the first time since 2002-03. With three weeks remaining in the American Hockey League's 90th regular season, this marks the Griffins' second-earliest title in franchise history (2002-03 Central - March 9) and their eighth division title overall.

Grand Rapids, which has now won six division titles as a member of the AHL, has earned the Sam Pollock Trophy for the first time since 2005-06, when it was awarded to the champion of the North Division. The Pollock Trophy has been bestowed upon the Central Division's top team since 2015-16.

The Griffins continue their historic run with a 45-13-4-1 record and 95 points through 63 games. They currently have a 10-point cushion over the Ontario Reign for the Western Conference title and are two points behind the Providence Bruins in the race for the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, awarded to the AHL's regular-season champions.

The Griffins, who secured their postseason berth on Feb. 27, will return to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third straight season under head coach Dan Watson. Watson, who has never missed the postseason as a pro head coach, has a 5-7 playoff record in the previous two seasons with Grand Rapids, which includes a trip to the 2024 division finals. Grand Rapids, which has won two Calder Cups (2017, 2013), is 86-71 (.548) all time during the AHL's postseason. Seeding, matchup and dates for the Griffins' 20th playoff appearance in 30 seasons will be determined in the coming months, as the AHL's regular season comes to a close on Sunday, April 19.

The Griffins are led in scoring by John Leonard (30-16-46 in 39 GP), who reached last year's Calder Cup Finals with the Charlotte Checkers, followed by Sheldon Dries (20-18-38 in 49 GP), captain Dominik Shine (21-16-37 in 38 GP) and rookie Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (16-21-37 in 52 GP). In net, former Red Wings first-round pick Sebastian Cossa and rookie Michal Postava have been one of the best duos in the AHL. Cossa has led the way with a 24-7-4 record in 35 games with a career-high five shutouts, a 2.25 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage, while Postava has shown a 13-6-0 record in 21 outings with two shutouts, a 1.86 GAA and a .932 save percentage.

The Griffins have nine games remaining in the regular season, leading up to their finale on April 19 at the Cleveland Monsters. The Griffins will play six of those nine games on the road and eight of them against Central foes, with their only game outside of the division coming against Cleveland.

Playoff ticket packages and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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