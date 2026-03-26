Iowa Earns Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Chicago

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned a point in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Wolves at Casey's Center on Wednesday night.

Evan Vierling punched a rebound past William Rousseau (30 saves) 4:29 into the game to open the scoring for Chicago.

Ben Jones tied the contest on a shorthanded breakaway with a wrister over the blocker of Cayden Primeau (32 saves) at 12:21.

Matt Kiersted deflected a turnaround shot from Jones past Primeau with 3:47 remaining in the first period. Oskar Olausson picked up a secondary assist on Kiersted's goal.

Elliot Desnoyers extended Iowa's lead to 3-1 with his first goal in a Wild uniform 31 seconds later. After Caedan Bankier sent a pass through the slot, Riley Heidt threw the puck to the top of the net for Desnoyers to tip home.

Ronan Seeley answered for the Wolves at 18:54 with a long-range shot.

Iowa outshot Chicago 12-11 in the first period and 11-7 in a scoreless middle frame.

Seeley struck again with a rebound finish on a shorthanded rush that tied the game at 13:37 of the third period.

After a scoreless overtime, Noel Gunler scored the only goal of the shootout in the fourth round to earn Chicago the extra point.

Iowa outshot Chicago 35-34. The Wild finished 0-for-6 on the man advantage and killed off all three Wolves power plays.

Iowa travels to BMO Center to visit the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Mar. 28 at 7 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

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American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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