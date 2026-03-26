Penguins Recall Raivis Ansons from Wheeling

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Raivis Ansons from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Ansons has appeared in 25 games for the Penguins this season, notching two goals and four assists for six points.

In 11 contests with Wheeling, the Rîga, Latvia native posted three goals and four assists for seven points.

Ansons, drafted by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, has appeared in 112 career AHL games, all as a member of the Penguins. He has 20 points (7G-13A) in those 112 games.

Prior to his tenure with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Ansons played parts of three seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Saint John Sea Dogs. Ansons won the 2022 Memorial Cup with Saint John, producing five points (1G-4A) in four tournament games.

In 125 QMJHL games, Ansons produced 101 points (33G-68A).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Mar. 28, when the team takes on the North Division-leading Laval Rocket on Star Wars Night. Game time between the Penguins and Rocket is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The Penguins have nine games left in their regular season before starting their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Postseason opponents and schedules are yet to be determined, but fans can cheer on the team throughout its entire playoff run by purchasing a Penguins Playoff Package.

Playoff packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Penguins Playoff Packages, as well as individual-game tickets for the remaining regular-season home games are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 or at wbspenguins.com.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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