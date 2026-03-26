Wolf Pack Sign F Caige Sterzer to One-Year Deal

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed forward Caige Sterzer to a one-year standard AHL player contract.

The contract will take effect for the 2026-27 season.

Additionally, the Wolf Pack have agreed to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with Sterzer for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Sterzer, 25, recorded 15 points (4 g, 11 a) in 34 games with the Univ. of St. Thomas this season. Over the course of two seasons with the Tommies, he appeared in 72 games and collected 29 points (10 g, 19 a).

Prior to joining St. Thomas, Sterzer spent two seasons with Lindenwood Univ. at the NCAA level. There, he set career-high marks with eight goals, 14 assists, and 22 points in 28 games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Overall, Sterzer skated in 126 career NCAA games, scoring 62 points (24 g, 38 a).

The native of Kimberley, BC, stands in at 6'5" and 227 pounds. He will join the Wolf Pack immediately.

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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