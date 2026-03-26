Stars Defeat Barracuda in Historic Win for Remi Poirier

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars along the bench

(Texas Stars, Credit: San Jose Barracuda) Texas Stars along the bench(Texas Stars, Credit: San Jose Barracuda)

SAN JOSE, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the San Jose Barracuda 3-2, thanks to a 33 save performance by Remi Poirier, Wednesday at Tech CU Arena. The win was Poirier's 65th in a Stars uniform, a new franchise record.

The Stars opened the scoring 10:26 into the first period when Jack Becker fired the puck over the glove of Laurent Brossoit from the left faceoff circle. The Barracuda went on the man-advantage almost immediately afterward, and Colin White notched a power play goal to tie the game just 18 seconds later.

Texas killed off two subsequent penalties in the second period and put 11 shots on goal, but with 25 seconds left in the middle frame, Egor Afanasyev ripped a shot from the right circle to put San Jose in the lead for the first time.

The Barracuda led until the midway point in the third, as Texas tied the game when Luke Krys fired a shot from the point past Brossoit. Six minutes later the Stars won a battle behind the net and Becker fed the puck to Kole Lind just in front of the crease. Lind lifted the puck into the top right corner of the net to put the Stars up 3-2 with 3:28 remaining in regulation.

Poirier stopped 33 of 35 to earn the win. The Stars netminder now holds the franchise record for wins (65), previously held by Landon Bow (64). Brossoit gave up three goals on 34 shots in the loss.

The Stars will travel north to face-off against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey!

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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Texas Stars along the bench

(San Jose Barracuda)







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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