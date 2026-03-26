Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Ontario Reign

Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game 1: Friday, Mar. 27 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Game 2: Saturday, Mar. 28 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Officials

Friday - Referees: #42 Ben Betker, #26 Austin Rook | Linespeople: #33 Andrew Gaggin, #76 Gabe Lomen

Saturday - Referees: #42 Ben Betker, #26 Austin Rook | Linespeople: #32 Robert Fay, #33 Andrew Gaggin

Broadcast Info

Friday: LISTEN LIVE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (29-23-9-0) host the Pacific Division-leading Ontario Reign (40-18-3-2) in the second-to-last home series of the regular season on Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop for both games is set for 7 p.m. AZT.

Following Saturday's series finale, Tucson will have just two regular-season home games remaining - a back-to-back set against the Henderson Silver Knights to close the regular season on April 17-18 at Tucson Arena. Before that, the Roadrunners will embark on a season-long seven-game road trip to open April.

This weekend marks the final two meetings of an eight-game season series between Tucson and Ontario, and the third and fourth matchups at Tucson Arena. Tucson is 1-5-0-0 against the Reign this season (0-2-0-0 at home), with its lone win coming in the season opener on Oct. 10 in Ontario. The Reign have since won five straight in the series. Kevin Rooney leads Tucson with four goals against Ontario, while Sammy Walker paces the team with five points (2g, 3a).

Despite the season series results, Tucson enters the weekend as one of the AHL's hottest teams, riding a league-best four-game winning streak along with a five-game point streak. The Roadrunners are coming off back-to-back series sweeps of the San Jose Barracuda at home and the Manitoba Moose in Winnipeg.

Tucson will look to carry that momentum into the weekend as it continues to push for a playoff spot. The Roadrunners sit eighth in the Pacific Division with 67 points, three back of the San Diego Gulls for the final postseason position with 11 games remaining.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

OFFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS HEATING UP

Tucson's offense has delivered during its recent hot streak, scoring four or more goals in each of the last five games dating back to March 11 vs. Henderson - totaling 25 goals (5.00 per game) over that span. The Roadrunners have also struck quickly on special teams, recording their fastest goal to start a second or third period in back-to-back games, with Austin Poganski and Daniil But each scoring power-play goals in the opening minute of the second period in consecutive contests against Manitoba.

The power play has found its rhythm overall as well, converting in back-to-back games (3-for-6) since March 21 at Manitoba and in three of the last four games. Tucson is 5-for-13 (38.5%) on the man advantage over that stretch and now ranks seventh in the AHL (20.9%) and fourth in the Pacific Division.

Defensively, the penalty kill has also delivered, going a perfect 7-for-7 over the last two games.

STANDING TALL

Roadrunners goaltenders Jaxson Stauber and Matthew Villalta enter the weekend riding two-game winning streaks while closing in on notable career milestones. Villalta is one win shy of tying former Roadrunner and current Vegas Golden Knights netminder Adin Hill for the franchise's all-time wins record (66).

Stauber is also approaching a major achievement, sitting one win away from his 50th career AHL victory. He has won four of his last five starts dating back to March 1 at San Jose, and five of his last seven since Feb. 25 at San Diego.

Tucson has also added depth in net, as goaltender Michael Hrabal joins the club on a professional tryout agreement (PTO). The Utah Mammoth announced Wednesday that Hrabal has signed a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 season.

Hrabal, 21, recently completed his junior season at UMass, posting a 19-9-1 record with a 1.95 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and four shutouts in 29 games. The Prague, Czechia native is one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given to the top goaltender in college hockey, and was named Hockey East Player of the Year, Goaltender of the Year and a First Team All-Star.

GOING STREAKING

Three Roadrunners enter the weekend riding five-game point streaks.

Assistant captain Andrew Agozzino carries a season-high five-game run dating back to March 11 vs. Henderson, recording a team-best 11 points (5g, 6a) over that span. He has posted multi-point efforts in four of his last five games and has goals in three of his last four, including third-period tallies in three of those contests.

Captain Austin Poganski is also on a season-best five-game point streak, totaling nine points and a team-high six goals in that stretch. He has scored the game-winning goal in back-to-back games and leads Tucson with a career-high four on the season. Poganski has recorded both a goal and a multi-point performance in four of his last five games.

Dmitri Simashev enters the weekend on a team season-high five-game assist streak, tallying six helpers over that span. It's also the longest active assist streak in the league. Among AHL rookie defensemen, he ranks first in points per game (0.94), tied for second in assists (26) and third in points (34). The 21-year-old also ranks tied for first in power-play goals (3), second in power-play points (11) and tied for third in power-play assists (8) among first-year blueliners.

NUMBERS TO KNOW:

1 - As the franchise leader in goals and games played, Cameron Hebig is closing in on Michael Bunting's all-time points record, sitting just one point shy of tying the mark (180). Hebig also needs nine assists to match Bunting's franchise record for helpers (106).

2 - Scott Perunvocih sits two assists shy of tying Jamie McBain for the most in a single season by a Roadrunners defenseman (35 in 2016-2017) and two points shy of tying Kyle Wood and Jamie McBain for the most points by a Roadrunners defenseman in a single season (43).

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage for both games begin at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by James Mackey.

Fans can secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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