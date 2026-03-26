Henderson Defeats Ontario, 3-1
Published on March 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 3-1, Wednesday evening at Lee's Family Forum.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless two periods, the Reign's Francesco Pinelli got Ontario on the board within the first few minutes of the third period. With two Reign players in the box, Lukas Cormier tied it with his eighth goal of the season. Trevor Connelly and Raphael Lavoie collected assists on the goal. Jakub Brabenec followed up with a shorthanded goal two minutes later, with assists from Dylan Coghlan and Jaycob Megna. In the final minute, Tanner Laczynski secured the win for HSK with an empty net goal. The final score was 3-1.
Lavoie's assist on Cormier's goal accounted for his 200th AHL point, while Jaycob Megna assist on Brabenec's goal was his 100th AHL assist.
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Mar. 27 | 5 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals
Saturday, Mar. 28 | 4 p.m. | at Milwaukee Admirals
Friday, Apr. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. Tucson Roadrunners
LOOKING AHEAD
The Henderson Silver Knights will head to Milwaukee for games against the Admirals on Friday at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday and 6 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the action live on FloHockey.
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