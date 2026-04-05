Michael Milne Returns to Grand Rapids

Published on April 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned forward Michael Milne to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Milne, a fourth-year pro, has appeared in five games with Grand Rapids with four penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. Milne was acquired by the Red Wings on March 12 along with Wojciech Stachowiak from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Ian Mitchell. Prior to joining the Griffins, Milne logged six points (2-4-6) and 32 penalty minutes in 34 games this season split between the Syracuse Crunch and Iowa Wild. Throughout his AHL career, the 23-year-old has 66 points (32-34-66) and 126 penalty minutes in 196 outings. Milne was the 89th overall pick by the Minnesota Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut with the Wild on Nov. 16, 2024, against the Dallas Stars. With Toledo, Milne has two assists, two penalty minutes and a minus-two rating in three games, making his ECHL debut last Friday at the Kalamazoo Wings.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

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