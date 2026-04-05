Panthers Assign Mikulas Hovorka to Checkers

Published on April 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have assigned defensemen Mikulas Hovorka to the Checkers.

Hovorka, 24, has recorded four goals and 12 assists in 53 games this season. The Prague, CZE, native is in the midst of his second AHL campaign in Charlotte, totalling 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) and a plus-23 rating in 113 appearances. The 6-foot-6, 229-pound defenseman has skated in three games this year with the Panthers, making his NHL debut on February 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.







American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.