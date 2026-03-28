Preview: Condors vs Stars, 7 p.m.

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Bakersfield looks to extend a seven-game home unbeaten run, hosting the Texas Stars for the final game of a four-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors beat Texas 4-3 last night with Viljami Marjala's third period tally holding up as the game winner. It was his first goal in 17 games and his 14th on the season. Isaac Howard had a multi-point night (1g-1a) and fired nine shots.

MR. 700

Seth Griffith became the 27th member of the 700 point club in the 90-year history of the AHL last night, assisting on James Hamblin's opening goal. He is four points shy of Alexandre Giroux for 26th in the league's all-time scoring record book. This season, Griffith is tied for ninth with 56 points in the AHL scoring race.

SIZZLING ON SATURDAYS

Overall, the Condors are 13-5-4 on the marquee night of the week, but have an even more impressive 9-1-1 record on home ice.

HOME COOKIN'

With five home games left after tonight, the Condors are on pace for their best home record in the AHL era. Currently, the team is 21-6-3 (.750), third best in the AHL. Bakersfield had 23 wins in 2022-23, its most in the AHL era.

HUTTY HEATING UP

Quinn Hutson leads all rookies in goals with 27 and is tied for the rookie scoring lead with 54 points. Over his last eight games, the Illinois native has eight points (3g-5a).

SUPER ATRO

Atro Leppanen is the team's leading scorer over the last 14 games with 12 points (6g-6a) over the 14-game period. The Finnish d-man has 32 points (9g-23a) in 43 games.

FIRING AWAY

The 44 shots last night were the most by the Condors this season. The team previously hit the 40-shot mark on January 30 in a 7-2 win over Abbotsford. Howard's nine shots were a season-high and second only to Cam Dineen's 10 set in March of last season.

LEFT COAST IS THE BEST COAST

The Condors are 9-0-2 in their last 11 on home ice against the Stars. Texas' last regulation win in Bakersfield came on November 4, 2016. Overall, the Condors are 12-3-4 in their last 19 games against the Stars.

PK PERFECTION

Bakersfield killed off all four Texas power plays last night, including a four-minute double minor. Over the last two contests, the PK has gone a perfect 11/11. The team is second on the penalty kill at home at 87.3%.

HAMMER TIME

Hamblin leads the team with a 25.5 shooting percentage (24 goals on 94 shots).

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 30-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 10 games left in the regular season. The team moved back into fourth with the win last night, one point ahead of Coachella Valley and Henderson. A magic number of 12 separates the Condors from the postseason, which shrinks based off Condors points gained and Tucson points lost. The Roadrunners lost 3-2 at home against Ontario last night and host the Reign again tonight. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

TEXAS TALES

All three goals last night came from d-men for the Stars, including a shorthanded goal in the third period to pull within one. Remi Poirier made 40 saves last night and has played the third most minutes of any AHL netminder this season (2,477). Dylan Hryckowian, signed from Northeastern earlier in the week, earned his first pro point with an assist last night.

UP NEXT

The four-game homestand ends on Wednesday with $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beer at 6:30 p.m. against Colorado.

CONDORS v STARS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. PT (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Bluey Night! Everyone's favorite heeler is at the game tonight for pictures. If you purchased the special Bluey VIP Pack, check-in is at 4:45 p.m. Regular doors open at 6 p.m.

STAR WARS AUCTION: The remaining game issued Star Wars jerseys are up for auction online. Auction ends Sunday night.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the KCPW First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.