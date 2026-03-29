REIGN Preview - Ontario at Tucson

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







REIGN PREVIEW 3/28 - Ontario at Tucson

WHO: Ontario Reign (41-18-3-2) at Tucson Roadrunners (29-24-9-0)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #65/72

WHEN: Saturday, March 28 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Tucson Convention Center - Tucson, AZ

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign wrap up a back-to-back set tonight from Tucson Arena against the Roadrunners.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign became the first team in the Pacific Division, seventh in the AHL, to clinch a berth into postseason play with a 3-2 victory over Tucson last night. For Ontario, it is their sixth straight trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs and eighth time heading to the playoffs. Now the race begins for the Reign to capture their second Pacific Division title, their first since 2015-16. With eight games remaining in the regular season Ontario holds a three-point lead on Colorado for the division lead with the Eagles holding a game in hand. San Jose is just two points back of Colorado with 80 points, three games in hand on the Reign and two games in hand on the Eagles.

- Ontario has collected a point in 13 of their last 15 games, 10-2-2-1, dating back to Feb. 18.

- Tonight marks the fifth of six straight games on the road as the Reign have a point in six of their last eight, 5-2-1, and hold a 19-13-1 road record.

- The Reign have scored four or more goals in 29 contests this season posting a 26-2-1 record but have failed to score four or more in nine straight after doing so in their previous six.

- Ontario had a strong night in the special team's category last night going 2-for-4 on the power-play receiving goals from Martin Chromiak and Cole Guttman. After going seven games in a row without scoring on the man advantage, 0-for-15, the Reign have a power-play tally in three straight, 4-for-9. They're 25-9-1 when scoring one power-play goal in a game this season and 8-2-0 when scoring two or more-man advantage goals in a game. The Reign went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill last evening after having surrendered a power-play goal against in four straight.

- Ontario has been held to single digits in shots in eight straight first periods and in seven of their last eight second periods. They were held to just 16 shots last night, their second fewest in a game this season, and have been outshot in four straight. It was the 16th time they've been held to single digit shots in all three periods in a contest this year.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR TUCSON: The Roadrunners with the loss last night saw their win streak snapped at four games and their five-game point streak come to a halt at five contests. With nine games remaining after tonight Tucson has 67 points, three points back of the final playoff spot held by San Diego who plays in Abbotsford this evening.

- Prior to last night in their last four games they had outscored their opponents 19-12 scoring four or more goals in each game. During their last five games they had outscored their opposition 25-19.

- The Roadrunners hold a 13-13-7 record at Tucson Convention Center. Prior to last night they had won two straight and a point in three in a row, 2-0-1.

- Tucson had a power-play goal in two straight, 3-for-6, but were 0-for-6 last night. They had gone two straight games without giving up a power-play goal, 7-for-7, but have now surrendered one in five of their last seven.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 6-0-1 mark vs. Tucson this season having won five straight including 3-0-0 in Tucson. The Reign have outscored the Roadrunners 29-16 having potted four or more goals in six of seven games while holding them to two or fewer in five of the last six. Andre Lee paces the way for the Reign with 10 points (5G, 5A) while Martin Chromiak who scored twice and added an assist last evening now has nine points (6G, 3A). Sammy Walker leads the way for the Roadrunners with five points (2G, 3A). Ontario is 9-for-31 on the power-play scoring in six of seven games, including three straight two goal power-play games while they're 21-for-26 on the penalty kill. Pheonix Copley improved to 3-0-0 against Tucson this season after making 23 saves on 25 shots and holds a 1.67 goals against average and .918 save percentage against the Roadrunners while Erik Portillo holds a 3-0-1 mark. Matthew Villalta has lost two of three games for Tucson while Jaxson Stauber has lost all four after allowing three goals on 16 shots last night.

Oct. 10, 2025: Ontario (4) vs. Tucson (5) OT

Oct. 12, 2025: Ontario (4) vs. Tucson (2)

Feb. 4, 2026: Ontario (5) vs. Tucson (1)

Feb. 21, 2026: Ontario (4) at Tucson (2)

Feb. 22, 2026: Ontario (5) at Tucson (3)

Mar. 4, 2026: Ontario (4) vs. Tucson (1)

Mar. 27, 2026: Ontario (3) at Tucson (2)

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Pheonix Copley picked up his third straight win last night where he has made 73 saves on 77 shots. He is 6-0-1 in his last seven games with a 1.97 goals against average and .920 save percentage and 8-1-1 in his last 10 with a 2.28 GAA and .905 SV%. Erik Portillo suffered his fourth straight loss Wednesday making 28 saves on 30 shots. Prior to losing four straight, which include two beyond regulation, he had won four in a row. For Tucson, Jaxson Stauber had won back-to-back starts prior to last night's defeat as he is 4-2-1 in his last seven starts. Matthew Villalta made 20 saves on 21 shots Monday for his second straight win after losing four straight decisions. Michael Hrabal was signed to a PTO on Thursday after playing the last three seasons at UMass-Amherst. He was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in 2023, second round, 38th overall.

TEAM LEADERS:

Ontario

Points: Martin Chromiak (49)

Goals: Andre Lee (25)

Assists Nikita Alexandrov (36)

Tucson

Points: Ben McCartney (48)

Goals: Ben McCartney (21)

Assists: Scott Perunovich (34)

TEAM NOTES:

Ontario

Goals For: 10th (3.27)

Goals Against: 7th (2.70)

Power-Play: 8th (20.9%)

Penalty Kill: 3rd (85.2%)

Tucson

Goals For: 14th (3.19)

Goals Against: 26th (3.37)

Power-Play: 9th (20.3%)

Penalty Kill: 32nd (74.6%)

Ontario

Martin Chromiak has five points (3G, 2A) in his last three games and 12 points (8G, 4A) in his last 13.

Nikita Alexandrov has three points (1G, 2A) in his last three games and five points (1G, 4A) in his last five.

Logan Brown has an assist in back-to-back games and eight assists in his last 12 games.

Tucson

Scott Perunovich has a four-game point streak (1G, 5A). He is fifth among AHL defensemen with 42 points and fourth with 34 assists.

Dmitri Simashev has a a point in five of his last six games (6A). He is third among AHL rookie defenders with 34 points, second with eight goals and 26 assists.

Austin Poganski has a a point in five of his last six games (6G, 3A).

Andrew Agozzino has a a point in five of his last six games(5G, 6A).







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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