Carter Mazur Recalled by Detroit
Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward Carter Mazur from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Mazur has 15 points (11-4-15), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 14 games with the Griffins this season. The Jackson, Michigan, native also has six points (5-1-6) in his last five games. Mazur was sidelined for 48 straight games from Oct. 28-Feb. 28 due to a lower-body injury. Since his return on March 4, the 24-year-old has nine points (7-2-9) in nine appearances. Mazur was the 70th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2021 and has shown 73 points (39-34-73) in 100 games with the Griffins since the spring of 2023. Last season, Mazur made his NHL debut on March 6, 2025, against Utah but suffered a season-ending injury during his second shift.
Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.
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Grand Rapids Griffins forward Carter Mazur
(Nicolas Carrillo)
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