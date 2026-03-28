Carter Mazur Recalled by Detroit

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward Carter Mazur

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Carter Mazur(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward Carter Mazur from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Mazur has 15 points (11-4-15), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 14 games with the Griffins this season. The Jackson, Michigan, native also has six points (5-1-6) in his last five games. Mazur was sidelined for 48 straight games from Oct. 28-Feb. 28 due to a lower-body injury. Since his return on March 4, the 24-year-old has nine points (7-2-9) in nine appearances. Mazur was the 70th overall pick by the Red Wings in 2021 and has shown 73 points (39-34-73) in 100 games with the Griffins since the spring of 2023. Last season, Mazur made his NHL debut on March 6, 2025, against Utah but suffered a season-ending injury during his second shift.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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