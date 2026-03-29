Wolves Earn Point with 3-2 OT Loss to Griffins

Published on March 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves took the ice for a key Central Division showdown against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night in Michigan.

Domenick Fensore and Joel Nystrom scored to secure the Wolves a point in the standings, but in the end, Grand Rapids rallied to skate to a 3-2 overtime victory. Sheldon Dries notched the winner for the Griffins.

The Wolves seized a two-goal lead when Fensore and Nystrom struck 48 seconds apart midway through the opening period.

First, riding the momentum of killing a penalty, Fensore carried the puck into the offensive zone and sent a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left circle that trickled through the pads of Griffins netminder Sebastian Cossa. Cal Foote had the lone assist on Fensore's 10th goal of the season.

Nystrom struck a short time later when the defenseman took a cross-ice pass from Felix Unger Sorum and unleashed a slap shot from the top of the right circle that sailed past a Nikita Pavlychev screen and by Cossa. On Nystrom's first goal in a Wolves sweater, Unger Sorum and Pavlychev recorded assists.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second to set up a thrilling third.

The Griffins came out strong in the period and broke through on Eduards Tralmak's tally early on and then tied it on Axel Sandin-Pellikka's power-play score with 2:00 remaining.

Dries then ended it with 1:52 remaining in the extra session.

Amir Miftakhov (27 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Cossa (22 saves) earned the win for the Griffins.

Chicago dropped to 30-19-7-6 on the season while Grand Rapids improved to 46-13-4-1.

Up next: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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