Wolves Drop 6-4 Decision to Wild

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves suffered their fourth consecutive defeat by falling to the Iowa Wild 6-4 on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Evan Vierling had a goal and two assists, Charles Alexis Legault a goal and an assist and Ryan Suzuki and Ronan Seeley each scored but the Wolves couldn't stop Iowa from posting a come-from-behind victory. Dylan Gambrell had a hat trick to propel the Wild.

The teams traded goals in the early going with the Wild striking first on Gambrell's tally 3 minutes, 43 seconds after opening puck drop followed by Suzuki's tying marker:35 later.

Legault sent a pass through the crease that Justin Robidas tipped before it reached Suzuki and the veteran center didn't miss with a shot from the bottom of the left circle that beat Iowa netminder Cal Petersen to the glove side. Robidas and Legault earned assists on Suzuki's 12th goal of the season.

Late in the first, the Wolves seized the lead on Seeley's power-play tally. The defenseman took a feed from Vierling, found some open space and fired a shot from the left dot that sailed through a screen by teammate Skyler Brind'Amour and past Petersen. On Seeley's eighth goal of the season, Vierling and Viktor Neuchev were awarded assists.

With the clock winding down in the period, Petersen was tossed from the game for spearing Wolves forward Noel Gunler. Petersen was handed a major penalty as well as a game misconduct that ended his night. William Rousseau replaced Petersen in the Wild net the rest of the way.

The Wolves' power play carried into the second period and they cashed in when Vierling gathered a pass from Brind'Amour and ripped the puck into the top of the net from a sharp angle. Brind'Amour and Noah Philp picked up assists on Vierling's 13th goal of the season.

The Wild cut the Wolves' lead to 3-2 midway through the second when Gambrell found the back of the net for the second time in the game.

Again, the Wolves answered quickly on Legault's second goal of the season 2:33 after Gambrell's score. The Wolves defenseman cruised into the slot and shoveled a pass from Nikita Pavlychev by Rousseau to the glove side. Pavlychev and Vierling recorded assists.

Iowa didn't quit and in the third reeled off scores by Rasmus Kumpulainen, Caedan Bankier, Riley Heidt and Gambrell to take control.

Amir Miftakhov (18 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Rousseau (20 saves) captured the win for the Wild.

Chicago dropped to 29-19-6-6 on the season while Iowa improved to 22-31-5-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Wednesday night (7 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.