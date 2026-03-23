Iowa Scores Four Unanswered in Third to Take 6-4 Win over Chicago

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Iowa Wild scored four unanswered goals in the third period to rally and take a 6-4 win over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Sunday night. Dylan Gambrell posted a hat trick while Nicolas Aubé-Kubel recorded three assists in the victory.

Gambrell collected his own rebound and beat Amir Miftakhov (18 saves) 3:43 into the game to give Iowa a 1-0 lead. David Spacek assisted on the opening goal.

Ryan Suzuki snuck a wrister between Cal Petersen (six saves) and the near post at 4:18 to tie the game.

Ronan Seeley beat Petersen through a screen on the power play at 17:17.

William Rousseau (20 saves) replaced Petersen for the final 40:53 following a spearing major to Iowa's goaltender.

Iowa and Chicago took nine shots apiece in the opening 20 minutes.

Evan Vierling found the back of the net on the power play 3:58 in the middle frame to extend Chicago's lead to 3-1.

Aubé-Kubel set up Gambrell at the top of the crease at 9:36 to pull the Wild back within a goal.

Charles Alexis Legault deflected a centering feed from Nikita Pavlychev over Rousseau at 12:09 to restore a two-goal lead for the Wolves.

Chicago outshot Iowa 19-17 through two periods.

Rasmus Kumpulainen scored his first AHL goal 3:56 into the third period when he tipped Roman Schmidt's point shot under Miftakhov. Aubé-Kubel picked up a secondary assist on Kumpulainen's goal.

Schmidt and Kumpulainen combined to set up Caedan Bankier for a game-tying wrister past the glove of Miftakhov at 9:52.

Aubé-Kubel redirected Spacek's point shot on goal and Riley Heidt buried the rebound to give Iowa the lead for good with 6:45 remaining.

Gambrell completed the hat trick at 16:43 of the third period. After Jean-Luc Foudy sent the puck off the wall, Gerry Mayhew threw a spinning backhand feed that Gambrell deflected inside the far post.

Chicago outshot Iowa 30-24. The Wild finished 1-for-4 with the man advantage while the Wolves went 2-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa hosts Chicago at Casey's Center on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at 7 p.m.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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