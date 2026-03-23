Oscar Fisker Molgaard's Overtime Winner Sweeps Weekend Series of Eagles
Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
Fisker Molgaard's Four-Point Game Helps Coachella Valley Finish Five-Game Road Trip with a 4-1-0-0 Record
The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Sunday at Blue Arena in overtime by the final score of 4-3. Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored twice, including the game-tying and game-winning goals, and added two assists to help the Firebirds sweep the weekend series against the Eagles and finish the five-game road trip with a 4-1 record.
Coachella Valley got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Colorado responded with three straight goals. The Firebirds tied the game with 7:11 left in the third period and won the game 3:20 into overtime.
Victor Ostman made 25 saves in the win as Coachella Valley outshot Colorado 35-28. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay and surrendered a shorthanded goal. The penalty kill went 2-for-3. Coachella Valley's record is now 34-21-5-0 on the season.
The Firebirds return home to face off against the Calgary Wranglers this Wednesday, March 25th. Puck drop at Acrisure Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.
Click HERE to view the game's full box score.
THREE STARS:
3.) Jayson Megna - COL: Scored twice for Colorado in the Eagles overtime defeat.
2.) Lleyton Roed - CV: Put up a goal and added two assists in the victory. Roed finished the season series against Colorado with 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists) in seven games.
1.) Oscar Fisker Molgaard - CV: Fisker Molgaard scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Firebirds, while adding two assists to register his first career four-point game.
American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026
- Stars Streak Ends in Henderson - Texas Stars
- Oscar Fisker Molgaard's Overtime Winner Sweeps Weekend Series of Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Iowa Scores Four Unanswered in Third to Take 6-4 Win over Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Helenius' Hat Trick Powers Amerks Past Hartford - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Fall to Rockford 4-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Drop 6-4 Decision to Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Fall 6-3 to Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Colorado Comes up Short in 4-3 OT Loss to Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
- Barracuda Stay Hot, Down Canucks 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Penguins End Trip with 4-3 Win over Marlies - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Canucks Fall 4-2 to the San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Islanders Prevail in Road Contest against Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Drop 6-3 Decision to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Sweep Weekend with 6-3 Win over Cleveland Monsters - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Drop Second Straight, 6-3 to Amercians - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Herman Traff to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Clipped on the Road - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Checkers Pull off Sweep of Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs' Mylymok, Boucher Each Suspended One Game - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms at Charlotte, Game 62 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Oscar Fisker Molgaard's Overtime Winner Sweeps Weekend Series of Eagles
- Four-Goal First Period Leads Firebirds to Victory over Eagles
- Ty Nelson's Overtime Goal Propels Firebirds to Fourth Straight Win
- Olofsson's Overtime Winner Helps Firebirds Top Reign
- Firebirds Acquire Forward Cooper Marody from Lehigh Valley Phantoms