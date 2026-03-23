Oscar Fisker Molgaard's Overtime Winner Sweeps Weekend Series of Eagles

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







Fisker Molgaard's Four-Point Game Helps Coachella Valley Finish Five-Game Road Trip with a 4-1-0-0 Record

The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles on Sunday at Blue Arena in overtime by the final score of 4-3. Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored twice, including the game-tying and game-winning goals, and added two assists to help the Firebirds sweep the weekend series against the Eagles and finish the five-game road trip with a 4-1 record.

Coachella Valley got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Colorado responded with three straight goals. The Firebirds tied the game with 7:11 left in the third period and won the game 3:20 into overtime.

Victor Ostman made 25 saves in the win as Coachella Valley outshot Colorado 35-28. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-4 on the powerplay and surrendered a shorthanded goal. The penalty kill went 2-for-3. Coachella Valley's record is now 34-21-5-0 on the season.

The Firebirds return home to face off against the Calgary Wranglers this Wednesday, March 25th. Puck drop at Acrisure Arena is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

Click HERE to view the game's full box score.

THREE STARS:

3.) Jayson Megna - COL: Scored twice for Colorado in the Eagles overtime defeat.

2.) Lleyton Roed - CV: Put up a goal and added two assists in the victory. Roed finished the season series against Colorado with 10 points (1 goal, 9 assists) in seven games.

1.) Oscar Fisker Molgaard - CV: Fisker Molgaard scored the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Firebirds, while adding two assists to register his first career four-point game.







American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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