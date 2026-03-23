Penguins End Trip with 4-3 Win over Marlies

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







TORONTO, Ont. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins concluded their Canadian road trip with a 4-3 triumph over the Toronto Marlies on Sunday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (39-16-6-2) built a four-goal lead in the first half of regulation, then successfully staved off a third-period rally by Toronto. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard snagged two goals including the game-winner, while Avery Hayes and Aidan McDonough also produced two-point first periods.

Awarded the first power play of the day, the Penguins converted to open the scoring. Hayes took a feed from Rutger McGroarty and roped a wrist shot over Dennis Hildeby's glove five minutes into the first frame.

Ten minutes later, Hayes whipped a behind-the-back drop pass into Harvey-Pinard's wheelhouse for a dazzling setup on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's second goal. McDonough sent a scorcher off the post and in at 16:54 of the opening period, making it 3-0.

Harvey-Pinard ran the Penguins' lead to four by chipping in a rebound at 8:17 of the second period. However, Toronto got one back within a minute, as Ben King hacked in a rebound after Joel Blomqvist thwarted Brandon Buhr on a breakaway.

A quiet third period came alive when Alex Nylander notched a man-advantage marker for the Marlies midway though the frame. Nylander's drive was initially blockered away by Blomqvist, but the rebound bounced off of a defender at the crease and back across the goal line.

Nylander scored again at 13:46 of the third, bringing Toronto within one.

The Marlies called their timeout with 1:51 remaining in regulation and pulled Hildeby for an extra attacker. A series of clutch shot blocks and saves by Blomqvist followed, thwarting Toronto's attempted comeback.

Blomqvist recorded 17 saves in the win, while Hildeby posted 13 saves for the Marlies.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to home ice for its next game on Saturday, Mar. 28 to take on the Laval Rocket for Star Wars Night. Puck drop between the Penguins and Rocket is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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