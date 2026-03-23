Islanders Prevail in Road Contest against Bears

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Hershey, PA. - In a rematch from the previous night Bridgeport stepped onto the ice in Hershey to battle the Bears for the second time in as many days. The Isles were coming off a thrilling shootout victory at home during the previous game where they twice erased a two-goal deficit in route to victory. On Sunday night, on the road, an explosion of goals in the middle frame propelled the Isles to victory for the second time in as many days.

During the first period, Adam Beckman started the scoring when he drove the net and roofed the puck past a sprawling Garin Bjorklund at 9:14 for his 23rd of the season putting the Isles up, 1-0. Later in the second period, Leon Muggli tied the game at 2:37 when his wrist shot beat Tikkanen through traffic locking the game at 1-1. Cam Theising broke the tie on his shot at 11:16 for his 7th of the year from inside the left-wing circle putting the Isles up 2-1. Liam Foudy added to the lead at 12:17 for his 23rd of the season. Beckman added an assist for his 2nd point of the night and a 3-1 lead. Joey Larson kept things going for Bridgeport when his backhand shot went off the crossbar and in at 16:46 which was followed by another goal from Beckman at 19:34. After the middle frame, the team lead 5-1.

Hershey hit back in the third period when Corey Schueneman's point shot found its way in at 4:58 cutting the Bridgeport lead to 5-2. Joey McDonald scored for the Bears to make it a 5-3 game at 11:40 bringing the game closer. Ethan Bear added a powerplay goal to settle things down and give Bridgeport a 6-3 lead at 12:53. As the game ended, the Isles skated away with the victory.

Bridgeport will be in action again on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Checkers inside Total Mortgage Arena at 7:00 PM. Great tickets are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com For more information.







American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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