IceHogs' Mylymok, Boucher Each Suspended One Game

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forwards Connor Mylymok and Dillon Boucher have each been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of their actions in a game at Chicago on Mar. 21.

Both Mylymok (11th) and Boucher (10th) received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for an accumulation of fighting majors this season. Both players will miss Rockford's game today (Mar. 22) vs. Grand Rapids.







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