Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Bridgeport Islanders in the back half of a home-and-home set.

Hershey Bears (27-25-6-3) vs. Bridgeport Islanders (25-27-3-5)

March 22, 2026 | 5 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Bobby Jo Love (51), Rob Hennessey (87)

Linespersons: Davids Rozitis (62), Jud Ritter (34)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.; television coverage begins at 5 p.m.

Tonight's Promotions:

Hersheypark Night - Hockey + roller coasters... a perfect combination! Join us as we welcome your favorite Hersheypark characters to the rink.

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS VIA TICKETMASTER

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but eventually fell to the Bridgeport Islanders via the shootout in a 4-3 loss yesterday at Total Mortgage Arena. Andrew Cristall, Sonny Milano, and Ilya Protas scored for Hershey, but Bridgeport rallied from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits. After a wild overtime, the game progressed to a six-round shootout with Bridgeport's Alex Jefferies providing the deciding tally to give the Islanders their first win versus Hershey in three tries this season.

ATLANTIC PLAYOFF CHASE:

Hershey enters tonight's game with a Magic Number of 18 to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Bears sit in fourth place in the Atlantic Division with 63 points through 61 games. Following their loss to Charlotte yesterday, Lehigh Valley remains in fifth place with 60 points, while wins for both Bridgeport and Springfield put them into a tie for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with 58 points. The Islanders have played one less game than Hershey, Lehigh Valley, and Springfield. Hartford also remains in playoff contention, but they are nine points back of Hershey with 54 points through 61 games following yesterday's loss at Toronto.

BRIDGEPORT BEARS:

Former Bears Pierrick Dubé and Ethan Bear will make their returns to GIANT Center today as members of the Islanders. Dubé - who scored a hat trick in Hershey's series-clinching Game 6 of the 2024 Calder Cup Finals - has generated eight points (4g, 4a) in 14 contests since joining Bridgeport. He posted 88 points (47g, 41a) in 124 career games with the Bears. Bear - who was named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team during his lone season in Chocolatetown in 2024-25 and earned Team MVP honors - has 16 points (2g, 14a) in 28 games this season with the Islanders.

BACK IN ACTION:

Hershey's lineup yesterday at Bridgeport was headlined by the return of three key players. Leading scorer Ilya Protas returned after a one-game absence due to a lower-body injury and scored his team-leading 26th goal. Fellow center Henrik Rybinski returned to the lineup after missing seven games with a lower-body injury and added an assist in the shootout loss. Defenseman Leon Muggli also checked back in, skating for the first time since Feb. 20 after an upper-body injury had kept him sidelined.

KIDS LEAD THE WAY:

Hershey's top two scorers in head-to-head action with the Islanders are also the club's top two scorers overall this season in rookies Ilya Protas and Andrew Cristall. In three games versus Bridgeport this season, Protas leads the way with five points (3g, 2a), while Cristall is second in the season series with four points (2g, 2a). The rookie duo ranks second and third in scoring among AHL rookies, with Protas' 52 points being one shy of Bakersfield's Quinn Hutson for the league lead. Protas ranks 15th overall in the AHL in scoring this season. Cristall enters today's game at 48 points, and when he hits 50 points, the Bears will join five other AHL teams who have at least two 50-plus point scorers.

BEARS BITES:

With an assist in yesterday's loss to Bridgeport, forward Bogdan Trineyev extended his point streak to five games (3g, 6a)...Sonny Milano also extended his point streak to four games (3g, 2a)...Yesterday's game represented the sixth time this season that Hershey did not have an opportunity on the man advantage...It also marked Hershey's first road loss this season when leading after two periods (10-0-0-1)...Defenseman Romain Rodzinski made his Hershey debut yesterday after signing a professional tryout agreement earlier in the week...Hershey enters today's game looking to snap an overall three-game losing streak (0-2-0-1) and a three-game losing streak at home (0-3-0-0)...The Bears have won the club's previous three home games vs. the Islanders, dating back to last season.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

March 22, 2009 - Alexandre Giroux scored his 50th goal of the season to tie the game in the third period, and Hershey prevailed in a nine-round shootout to earn a 4-3 win over the Manchester Monarchs at Verizon Wireless Arena. Goaltender Michal Neuvirth stopped 47 shots for Hershey, and then denied seven-of-nine attempts in the shootout before Keith Aucoin collected the winner in the ninth round for the visitors.







American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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