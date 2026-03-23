Stars Streak Ends in Henderson

Published on March 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow delivers a blow against the Henderson Silver Knights

(Texas Stars, Credit: Henderson Silver Knights) Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow delivers a blow against the Henderson Silver Knights(Texas Stars, Credit: Henderson Silver Knights)

HENDERSON, Nevada - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw their four-game winning streak snapped in a 7-2 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday at Lee's Family Forum.

Henderson opened the scoring early when Raphael Lavoie netted a breakaway goal 21 seconds into the game. Mitch McLain deflected the puck into the back of the net 11 minutes later to put the Silver Knights up 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

Tuomas Uronen started off the second period when he shot the puck past the blocker side of Arno Tiefensee from the left faceoff dot to add another for Henderson 61 seconds into the period. Kai Uchacz notched a shorthanded goal 10:07 later. McLain scored on a rebound with 5:25 left in the period for his second of the night to make the score 5-0.

Lavoie added his second of the game when he chipped the puck past Tienfensee 3:12 into the final frame. Texas ended the shutout 5:25 into the period when Matthew Seminoff scored a power play goal, flipping the puck past the blocker of Carl Lindbom to put the Stars on the board. Michael Karow cut the Silver Knights' lead to four, scoring on a point shot from the right wing just over a minute later. Henderson scored their seventh goal of the night with 10:10 remaining, this time from Jakub Brabenec.

Tiefensee stopped 29 of 36 in the loss. Lindbom gave up two goals on 25 shots for the win.

The Stars will continue their West Coast road trip Wednesday against the San Jose Barracuda. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey!

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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Texas Stars defenseman Michael Karow delivers a blow against the Henderson Silver Knights

(Henderson Silver Knights)







American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2026

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