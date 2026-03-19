Two Goals from Hanas Leads Stars Past Wolves

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars celebrate a goal against the Chicago Wolves

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars celebrate a goal against the Chicago Wolves(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, overcame a 2-0 deficit for a 5-4 victory against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

After a defensive duel last night, the Stars and Wolves traded offensive chances in the first 10 minutes of the first period. Noel Gunler let go of a wrist shot from the right half wall that directed off the right pad of Arno Tiefensee and onto the stick of Josiah Slavin, who opened the scoring for the Wolves.

With eight minutes gone in the middle frame, Felix Unger Sörum found Aleksi Heimosalmi in the right circle, who doubled Chicago's lead eight minutes into the middle frame.

Texas responded just 30 seconds later as Curtis McKenzie stole the puck behind the net and wrapped it around and through the legs of Amir Miftakhov to cut the deficit to 2-1.

After supplying the assist on the McKenzie goal, Harrison Scott won the race to a loose puck in the neutral zone, faked a cross-ice pass to Antonio Stranges and skated directly to the net. Scott lifted it over the shoulder of Miftakhov to tie the game 2-2.

The Stars took their first lead of the night with 1:22 remaining in the second period as Kole Lind found Cross Hanas on an odd-man rush. Hanas' 11th goal of the season was placed just below the crossbar. Texas came back from a 2-0 deficit in just 9:36 of game time.

Texas wasted no time adding to their one-goal lead as just 2:35 into the final frame Ayrton Martino centered the puck from the goal line that Kaleb Pearson snapped home for his first AHL goal. Chicago struck back just past the midway point of the third period on a wrist shot from the left point off the stick of Charles Alexis Legault.

Texas was awarded a power play with 7:04 to go in the third. Jack Becker threaded a cross-ice pass to Hanas, who roofed a wrist shot to give Texas a 5-3 advantage.

The Wolves pulled Miftakhov for an extra attacker, and Unger Sörum chipped in a loose puck on a net-mouth scramble to cut it to 5-4, but they could not find the equalizer as the Stars held on for the victory.

Tiefensee stopped 29 shots in the win, while Miftakhov stopped 26 of 31 in the loss.

The Stars begin a six-game road trip starting in Henderson on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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