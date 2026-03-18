Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Abbotsford

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







WHO: Ontario Reign (38-16-3-2) vs. Abbotsford Canucks (22-33-3-0)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #60/72

WHEN: Wednesday, March 18 @ 7:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign host the Abbotsford Canucks from Toyota Arena tonight before hitting the road for straight games.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ONTARIO: The Reign have points in 10 straight games, 7-0-2-1, dating back to a 4-2 win over Abbotsford in Ontario on Feb. 18 but have lost three straight games beyond regulation after falling 4-3 vs. Coachella Valley on Saturday night. With 13 games remaining in the regular season Ontario sits in first place in the Pacific Division with 81 points. Colorado 79 points also with 13 games remaining as they host San Diego tonight after falling 6-5 in a shootout last evening.

- The Reign are looking to become just the third team in the AHL to have scored 200 goals this season joining Henderson (203) and San Jose (200). Ontario is averaging 3.36 goals for per game, fifth in the AHL. They have scored four or more goals in 29 of 59 games posting a 26-2-1 record but have failed to score four or more goals in four straight games after tallying four or more in six straight.

- Ontario has scored first in 10 of their last 12 games and hold a 24-5-1-1 record when drawing first blood this season.

- The Reign have gone five straight games without scoring a power-play goal, 0-for-11, their longest drought of the year, after scoring on the man advantage in three straight, 5-for-16. They rank ninth on the season in the AHL at 20.3% and are 23-8-1 when scoring a power-play goal including 14-2-1 on home ice.

- Ontario has gone four straight games without allowing a power-play goal against, 9-for-9, and rank second in the league at 85.6% on the penalty kill.

- The Reign hold one of the best records on home ice this season going 21-5-2-2 at Toyota Arena. They have points in eight straight, 6-0-1-1, but have lost two straight. They've lost back-to-back home games just twice this season.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR ABBOTSFORD: The Canucks lost back-to-back games over the weekend against Henderson to wrap up a six-game homestand as they play the first of three straight on the road this evening. Abbotsford is dead last in the Pacific Division with just 50 points with 10 games remaining after tonight.

- The Canucks have lost three or more games in a row seven times this season.

- Abbotsford is just 8-17-3-1 on the road this season, tied for the fewest road victories in the AHL this season, but they have won two straight after losing eight in a row from Jan.18-Feb.21.

- The Canucks are 32nd in goals for averaging 2.33 goals for per game while they're 28th in goals against allowing 3.39 goals against per contest.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: Ontario holds a 4-2-0 record vs. Abbotsford this season including a 2-0-0 mark at Toyota Arena. Glenn Gawdin paces the way offensively for the Reign with seven points (3G, 4A) while Ben Berard leads the way of the Canucks with five points (3G, 2A). The Reign have score first in five of the first six contests including four straight as they've outscored the Canucks 23-15. Ontario is 5-for-17 on the power-play and 9-for-11 on the penalty kill.

Oct. 24, 2025: Ontario (5) at Abbotsford (2)

Oct. 26, 2025: Ontario (5) at Abbotsford (2)

Jan. 28, 2026: Ontario (5) vs. Abbotsford (2)

Feb. 14, 2026: Ontario (1) at Abbotsford (2)

Feb. 16, 2026: Ontario (3) at Abbotsford (5)

Feb. 18, 2026: Ontario (4) vs. Abbotsford (2)

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo suffered the loss on Saturday making 34 saves on 39 shot sin the 4-3 overtime defeat vs. Coachella Valley. After winning four straight games he has lost two straight, both going beyond regulation. In 24 appearances this season he holds a 16-3-3 mark with a 2.43 goals against average and .907 save percentage. Pheonix Copley saw his win streak snapped at three games last Friday night making 21 saves on 24 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss at Coachella Valley. He is 5-1-1 in his last seven games and in 28 games this year has posted a 16-11-1 record with a 2.87 GAA and .891 SV%. For Abbotsford, Ty Young allowed six goals on 19 shots in a 7-5 loss at Henderson on Sunday. He had won his previous three starts allowing making 81 saves on 84 shots including a 23 save shutout vs. Colorado on Mar. 7 in 4-0 win. He lost his first eight games of the season and in 12 appearances is 3-9-0 with a 3.79 GAA and .869 SV%. Jiří Patera made 19 saves on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss vs. Henderson on Saturday and has lost three straight starts. In 24 games this season he holds a 9-11-2 record with a 2.74 GAA and .903 SV%.

TEAM LEADERS:

Ontario

Points: Glenn Gawdin (44)

Goals: Andre Lee (24)

Assists Nikita Alexandrov (32)

Abbotsford

Points: Nils Åman (32)

Goals: Ty Mueller (14)

Assists: Nils Åman (27)

TEAM NOTES:

Ontario

Goals For: 5th (3.36)

Goals Against: 8th (2.75)

Power-Play: 9th (20.3%)

Penalty Kill: 2nd (85.6%)

Abbotsford

Goals For: 32nd (2.33)

Goals Against: 27th (3.39)

Power-Play: 13th (19.8%)

Penalty Kill: 31st(75.4%)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Ontario

Jack Hughes has a three-game point streak (1G, 2A)

Martin Chromiak has four goals in his last six games and six points (5G, 1A) in his last eight games

Glenn Gawdin has four points (2g, 2A) in his last five games

Angus Booth has four assists in his last six games

Andre Lee has eight points (5G, 3A) in his last nine games

Francesco Pinelli has seven points (3G,4A) in his last 11 games

Cole Guttman has six points (2G, 4A) in his last seven games

Abbotsford

Jack Thompson has eight points (2G, 6A) in six games since being traded from San Jose to Vancouver on Mar.5

Danila Klimovich has eight points (5G, 3A) in his last seven games

Arshdeep Bains has a three-game point streak (1G, 3A).

Nils Åman has (2G, 9A) in his last 13 games







American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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