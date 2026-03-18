Stars Silence Wolves in Nail-Biting Win

Published on March 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars exchange congratulations along the bench

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski) Texas Stars exchange congratulations along the bench(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Chicago Wolves 2-1 Tuesday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, thanks to another early goal from Cameron Hughes.

Hughes opened the scoring quickly, finding the back of the net from the top of the left faceoff circle just 20 seconds into the game. Hughes has now scored in the first 22 seconds of the game in back-to-back contests.

The Stars outshot the Wolves 11-9 in the middle frame but couldn't add to their score and headed into the third period still leading 1-0. Through two periods, Remi Poirier stopped all 15 shots he faced.

Cross Hanas was sent to the penalty box with 3:28 left in regulation, leading the Wolves to pull Cayden Primeau from the net in order to have a two-man advantage. Poirier was steadfast through the penalty kill, and Hanas scored on the empty net while falling to his knees after returning to the ice. Noel Gunler spoiled Poirier's shutout bid with 32 seconds remaining in the game, but the Wolves couldn't find the equalizer.

The Stars have now won eight of their last 10 at home and five of their last six overall.

Poirier stopped 23 of 24 shots faced to earn the win. Primeau gave up one goal on 23 shots in the loss.

The Stars will return Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to complete the four-game homestand in a rematch against the Wolves. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

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American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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